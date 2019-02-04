Mrazek stopped 28 of 32 shots in a losing effort against the Flames on Sunday. Many of his saves came on point-blank shots, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

Nonetheless, Mrazek drops to 11-11-3 with the loss, keeping his save percentage below .900. The Hurricanes now have to hit the road while battling to remain in playoff contention. Mrazek's backup Curtis McElhinney remains day-to-day, so Mrazek could keep receiving a heavy workload.