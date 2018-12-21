Mrazek permitted three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 home loss to the Red Wings.

Facing his former team, Mrazek saw 16 fewer shots than counterpart Jonathan Bernier, but it's not like Carolina's netminder played poorly in this one. The first goal that he allowed was a power-play point blast from defenseman Niklas Kronwall, only for two more Detroit skaters -- Frans Nielsen and Jonathan Ericsson -- to follow up with a deflected goal and one that was tipped in around a screen. Still, Curtis McElhinney should spell Mrazek as the starter in the near future since he's said to have overcome his lower-body injury and has played exceptionally well this season based on a 7-3-1 record, 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage.