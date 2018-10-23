Mrazek stopped 20 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old wasn't terribly busy in downing his former club, but it was still Mrazek's best performance in five starts this season, boosting his save percentage to a still-shaky .888. With the 'Canes off until Friday, look for him to be back between the pipes as the team begins a three-game homestand against the Sharks.