Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Makes 20 saves to down Wings
Mrazek stopped 20 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
The 26-year-old wasn't terribly busy in downing his former club, but it was still Mrazek's best performance in five starts this season, boosting his save percentage to a still-shaky .888. With the 'Canes off until Friday, look for him to be back between the pipes as the team begins a three-game homestand against the Sharks.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Defending cage Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Struggling to begin season•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Solid in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Draws start in Winnipeg•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Allows five goals in win•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.