Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Makes 25 saves in OT win
Mrazek stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals in preseason action.
The 'Canes took a 3-1 lead midway through the second period but Mrazek wasn't able to make it hold up, although they did finally prevail in extra time. Once considered the Red Wings' goalie of the future, the 26-year-old will split time with Scott Darling to begin the regular season as he looks to re-establish himself as a potential No. 1 NHL netminder.
More News
