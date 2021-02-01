Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Mrazek (upper body) is expected "be out a little longer than we had hoped" and may need surgery, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

It's believed that Mrazek suffered a wrist injury, but there's still no confirmation about the specific injury he suffered in Saturday's game against the Stars. Nevertheless, surgery being on the table likely means he'll miss at least a couple of weeks, and an IR stint could be an option. James Reimer will be the Hurricanes' top goalie moving forward, and Alex Nedeljkovic will serve as the primary backup.