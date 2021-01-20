Mrazek and the Hurricanes will see their next two games against the Panthers on Thursday and Saturday postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice."

At this time, the Hurricanes have five players currently in the league's COVID-19 protocols, though there certainly could be more additions to Wednesday's list. With the two games cancelled, Mrazek's next chance to get into the crease will come Tuesday against the Lightning, barring further postponements.