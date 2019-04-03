Mrazek stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The win was a huge one for the Hurricanes' playoff chances -- they now sit one point up on both the Habs and Jackets in the wild-card race, with each club having two games left, and Carolina could even catch Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Despite the fact that he's been alternating starts with Curtis McElhinney, Mrazek has been a big factor in the team's postseason push, going 10-2-0 in his last 12 outings with a 1.74 GAA and .941 save percentage. Assuming the 'Canes do keep playing past this weekend, expect the 27-year-old to be their No. 1 goalie in the playoffs.