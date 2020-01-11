Mrazek posted a 32-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Mrazek was impenetrable in goal Friday, earning his third shutout of the season. His recent play has been inconsistent -- he's gone 4-4-0 with three or more goals allowed in six of those last eight appearances. For the season, the Czech netminder is 17-10-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Hurricanes finish their home back-to-back Saturday against the Kings, which could be a start for James Reimer despite Mrazek's excellent effort Friday.