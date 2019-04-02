Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Named starter versus Leafs
Mrazek will start in goal Tuesday evening against host Toronto.
While the Hurricanes currently hold the second wild-card spot out of the Eastern Conference, Mrazek and Co. could use some help from the Habs' opponents, as the Canadiens are only one point behind in the playoff race. From a fantasy perspective, there should be no complaints about how Mrazek has fared lately, as he rocked a 6-2-0 record, 1.98 GAA and .935 save percentage over eight games in March. His upcoming matchup is a tough one, though, as the Buds rank third in home scoring at 3.69 goals per game.
