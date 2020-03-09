Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Nearing return to action
Mrazek (concussion) could be back in the lineup versus Detroit on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
While nothing has been confirmed in regards to Mrazek's status, the fact that the organization sent Alex Nedeljkovic backs to the minors would seem to indicate Mrazek will at least be healthy enough to serve as the backup. Once given the all-clear, the 27-year-old figures to see the bulk of the starts down the stretch in order to help the club hold onto a spot in the playoffs.
