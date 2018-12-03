Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Needed some help
Mrazek allowed one goal while making 33 saves during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Los Angeles.
Mrazek cruised through the opening 37 minutes of the game, before allowing his lone goal with just over two minutes left on the clock in the third period. The loss takes Mrazek's record to 3-4-2, as the netminder could've used some help from his offense on Sunday night.
