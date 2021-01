Mrazek (upper body) has no timeline to return from the injury he suffered in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Per Civian, Mrazek's injury is not as bad as it looked when it happened. With no official timeline, it's tough to say when Mrazek will be back in action. Look for James Reimer to get a large share of the playing time while Mrazek is sidelined.