Coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't have an update on Mrazek (thumb) Thursday morning, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek has been medically cleared and was a full participant at Thursday's practice, but Brind'Amour evidently still doesn't believe the 29-year-old backstop is ready for game action. At this point Mrazek should be considered out indefinitely until the Hurricanes release another update on his status.