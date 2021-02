According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Mrazek (thumb) is "still a ways away" from returning, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek was on the ice for practice Tuesday, but he has yet to start facing shots while holding a stick, which will be the next step in his recovery. James Reimer will likely continue to split starts with Alex Nedeljkovic until Mrazek is ready to rock.