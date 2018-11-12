Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Not in lineup Monday
Mrazek (lower body) won't play against the Blackhawks on Monday.
That makes five games in a row missed for Mrazek. However, it's hard to know how much the Hurricanes will really "miss" the 26-year-old, as he has an .880 save percentage. Carolina doesn't play again until Saturday, so there will be plenty of time for the netminder to get healthy before his next chance to take the ice, or at least ride the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...