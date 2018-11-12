Mrazek (lower body) won't play against the Blackhawks on Monday.

That makes five games in a row missed for Mrazek. However, it's hard to know how much the Hurricanes will really "miss" the 26-year-old, as he has an .880 save percentage. Carolina doesn't play again until Saturday, so there will be plenty of time for the netminder to get healthy before his next chance to take the ice, or at least ride the bench.