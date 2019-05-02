Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Not ready for Game 4
Mrazek (groin) worked with the Canes' goalie coach Thursday, but won't be available versus the Islanders on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
After Curtis McElhinney put together a solid, 28-save performance in Game 3, Carolina shouldn't be worried about rushing Mrazek back into the crease. The 26-year-old is certainly making progress in his recovery, but would no doubt benefit from some extra time off if his teammates can pull off the sweep Friday.
