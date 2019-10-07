Mrazek made 10 saves in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Despite the low shot volume, Mrazek coughed up three straight goals in the first period to put the Canes in a 3-1 hole, but the 27-year-old took care of business the rest of the way to earn his second win of the year. Mrazek played only 40 games last season, but he should see a significantly higher workload in 2019-20 as Carolina's No. 1 netminder.