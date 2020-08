Mrazek made 24 saves during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The netminder was winless in three attempts against the Rangers during the regular season, but Mrazek got staked to an early 1-0 lead in this one and kept New York from ever coming up with an equalizer. The 28-year-old now has the 'Canes in the driver's seat in the five-game series, and he likely has a secure hold on the No. 1 goalie spot.