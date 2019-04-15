Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Occupying home crease for Game 3
Mrazek will be between the pipes for Game 3 on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek has been very ordinary in the first two games of this series, allowing seven goals on 50 shots which works out to a 3.50 GAA and .860 save percentage - not good. The 27-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance but will need to be more consistent in his play Monday if the Hurricanes are to win and avoid the dreaded 0-3 postseason hole.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Allows four goals in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back in net for Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Loses Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Ends team's playoff drought•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back for more against Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...