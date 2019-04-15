Mrazek will be between the pipes for Game 3 on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek has been very ordinary in the first two games of this series, allowing seven goals on 50 shots which works out to a 3.50 GAA and .860 save percentage - not good. The 27-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance but will need to be more consistent in his play Monday if the Hurricanes are to win and avoid the dreaded 0-3 postseason hole.