Mrazek allowed five goals on 27 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Predators.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne made the Hurricanes look more like the Tropical Storms, which resulted in Mrazek getting no support in the loss. The 29-year-old finishes the regular season with a 6-2-3 record, a 2.06 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 12 games. Monday was his worst game of the season, but he should be part of the goaltending plan heading into the Hurricanes' first-round playoff series versus the Predators.