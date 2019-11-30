Mrazek let in three goals on 28 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Predators.

Goals by Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok and Austin Watson weren't answered by the Hurricanes, leaving Mrazek with a tough loss. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 11-6-1 with a 2.68 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 18 starts this season. He's allowed three goals or more in seven out of 10 appearances in November, with an even 5-5-0 record during that span. James Reimer will likely start Saturday's game in Tampa Bay.