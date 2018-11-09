Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Out again
Mrazek (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks.
Mrazek will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. Scott Darling and Curtis McElhinney will shoulder the load in goal until Mrazek is cleared to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...