Per coach Rod Brind'Amour, Mrazek (concussion) should be back soon but not in the next couple games, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

If we take couple to mean two, that would rule Mrazek out for this weekend's back-to-back against the Islanders and Penguins. His next chance to return after that would come on the ensuing leg of Carolina's road trip Tuesday in Detroit. With Carolina battling for a playoff spot and relying on depth goalies at the moment, the team won't take long getting Mrazek back in there once he's healthy.