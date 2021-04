Mrazek (thumb) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Dallas, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Mrazek was impressive in his start for AHL Chicago while on a conditioning loan Thursday, turning aside 43 of 45 shots, so he should be ready to return to Carolina's lineup sooner rather than later. His next chance to do so will come Sunday in a rematch with the Stars.