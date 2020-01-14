Play

Mrazek made 28 saves in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals.

The 27-year-old made some big stops down the stretch to keep the game close and stymied every Washington shooter except Alex Ovechkin, who beat Mrazek twice in the first period. The netminder has a 2.62 GAA and .906 save percentage on the season.

