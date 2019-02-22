Mrazek made 27 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.

Mrazek conceded three goals over a 4:15 span in the second period but stopped every puck flung his way otherwise to come up with his third win in his last four starts. The other two wins both came via shutout, so the Czech netminder is likely earning himself significant playing time down the stretch as Carolina tries to claw its way into the playoffs.