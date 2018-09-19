Mrazek played the first half of Tuesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay, stopping all nine shots he faced.

Mrazek was excited to play with the defensively-responsible Hurricanes this season, and both sides held up their end of the bargain here. Only nine pucks got to the Czech goaltender in his 30:36 of ice time, and he was able to save them all. If Mrazek can maintain this form moving forward, he's more than capable of usurping the starting job from Scott Darling.

More News
Our Latest Stories