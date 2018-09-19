Mrazek played the first half of Tuesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay, stopping all nine shots he faced.

Mrazek was excited to play with the defensively-responsible Hurricanes this season, and both sides held up their end of the bargain here. Only nine pucks got to the Czech goaltender in his 30:36 of ice time, and he was able to save them all. If Mrazek can maintain this form moving forward, he's more than capable of usurping the starting job from Scott Darling.