Mrazek allowed two goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Mrazek made his playoff debut and performed well. Both of the Lightning's goals came with a Hurricane in the penalty box. The 29-year-old goalie had a 2.06 GAA and a .923 save percentage with a 6-2-3 record in 12 regular-season contests this year before beginning the playoffs as Alex Nedeljkovic's backup. With a critical win Thursday, Mrazek is likely to get the starting nod again in Saturday's Game 4.