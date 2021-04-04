Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Mrazek (thumb) is a "possibility" for Sunday's game against the Stars, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek is skating Sunday morning, so he'll be re-evaluated following the session before Brind'Amour makes a final decision. This is certainly a positive development. Even if Mrazek doesn't gain clearance Sunday, there's a good chance that he's back at some point during the upcoming week. Before fracturing his thumb in January, Mrazek posted a .955 save percentage through four appearances.