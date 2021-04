Mrazek (thumb) posted a 28-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Stars.

Mrazek showed virtually no rust despite missing over two months while recovering from surgery on his thumb. Despite Sunday being just his fifth appearance this season, he's already racked up three shutouts. Mrazek has allowed just three goals on 94 shots this season. He may still be eased into action, as the Hurricanes received good goaltending from both James Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic in Mrazek's lengthy absence.