Mrazek stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

While a .750 save percentage is nothing to write home about, Mrazek was good enough to allow the Canes to come out on top for the seventh time in their last eight games. Mrazek now sees his record improve to 9-9-2 on the season, along with an underwhelming .900 save percentage and 2.67 GAA. Because of his mediocre peripheral stats, Mrazek will likely continue to split time with backup Curtis McElhinney whose numbers are far superior (11-5-1, .921, 2.30).