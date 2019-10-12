Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Quiet night in win
Mrazek allowed two goals on 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Mrazek wasn't tested much, and the Hurricanes took over in the second period to make life easier for their goalie. The 27-year-old has won all three of his starts this year, but this was the first time he got it done in regulation. James Reimer is likely to get Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets on the tail end of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.