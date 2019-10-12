Mrazek allowed two goals on 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Mrazek wasn't tested much, and the Hurricanes took over in the second period to make life easier for their goalie. The 27-year-old has won all three of his starts this year, but this was the first time he got it done in regulation. James Reimer is likely to get Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets on the tail end of a back-to-back.