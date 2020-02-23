Play

Mrazek left Saturday's game against Toronto with an upper-body injury and will not return.

Mrazek replaced James Reimer in goal after Reimer suffered a lower-body injury. With both goalies down, the Hurricanes were left with an emergency goaltender, that being 42-year-old David Ayers. Ayers drives a zamboni for Toronto's minor-league affiliate.

