Mrazek (lower body) will remain sidelined Monday in Dallas, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
With two other healthy and capable goalies on the roster, the team is playing it extra safe with Mrazek's lower-body injury, which has been described as minor. James Reimer will start Monday, with Alex Nedeljkovic working as the backup.
