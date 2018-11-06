Mrazek (lower body) took to the ice following Tuesday's game-day skate and is considered day-to-day, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek went 3-3-2 with a 2.786 GAA while Scott Darling was on the shelf with a lower-body issue and now faces an injury-related absence of his own. The team continues to carry three netminders, which could complicate things once the 26-year-old is cleared to play. In the meantime, Darling and Curtis McElhinney figure to split time between the pipes.