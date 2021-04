Mrazek (lower body) remains unavailable ahead of Thursday's game versus Detroit, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Mrazek will miss a sixth straight game Thursday, and the Hurricanes have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return, so at this point he should be considered out indefinitely. Alex Nedljkovic and James Reimer will continue to serve as Carolina's top-two netminders until Mrazek is given the green light.