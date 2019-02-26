Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Retakes cage Tuesday
Mrazek will defend the home net Tuesday against the Kings.
Mrazek picked up his second consecutive victory in a 27-save performance against the Panthers last Thursday, boosting his record to 14-12-3 on the season. He continues to share time with Curtis McElhinney in the crease, with the two generally alternating starts. Mrazek will face a Kings club with most of its core members intact following the trade deadline. Still, that group has yielded Los Angeles just 2.12 goals per game on the road, good for 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...