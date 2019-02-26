Mrazek will defend the home net Tuesday against the Kings.

Mrazek picked up his second consecutive victory in a 27-save performance against the Panthers last Thursday, boosting his record to 14-12-3 on the season. He continues to share time with Curtis McElhinney in the crease, with the two generally alternating starts. Mrazek will face a Kings club with most of its core members intact following the trade deadline. Still, that group has yielded Los Angeles just 2.12 goals per game on the road, good for 29th in the NHL.