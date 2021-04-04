Mrazek (thumb) will start between the pipes in Sunday's home game versus Dallas, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek hasn't played since undergoing thumb surgery in early February, so he may have some rust to shake off early on against the Stars. The 29-year-old backstop enjoyed a strong start to the season before suffering his long-term injury, going 2-1-0 while posting a highly impressive 0.99 GAA and .955 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his third win of the year in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's 6-6-3 on the road this campaign.