Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Returning to crease for Game 1
Mrazek (groin) will start between the pipes for Thursday's Game 1 road matchup with the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek missed Games 3 and 4 of Carolina's second-round sweep of the Islanders after sustaining a groin injury in Game 2. While Curtis McElhinney performed well in his absence -- 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 GAA and .931 save percentage -- the Ontario native will return to the crease to kick off Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. So far in the postseason, Mrazek is 5-3-0, has allowed 20 goals and boasts a 2.22 GAA and .913 save percentage.
