Mrazek (concussion) turned aside 23 shots in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Mrazek, who was sidelined for the previous six games, was sharp in his return to active duty, giving up only a pair of re-direction goals. He's now posted a .915 save percentage or better in five of his last six appearances and, if Tuesday is any indication, appears poised to once again taking over the primary goaltending duties in Carolina.