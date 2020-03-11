Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Returns with a 'W'
Mrazek (concussion) turned aside 23 shots in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Mrazek, who was sidelined for the previous six games, was sharp in his return to active duty, giving up only a pair of re-direction goals. He's now posted a .915 save percentage or better in five of his last six appearances and, if Tuesday is any indication, appears poised to once again taking over the primary goaltending duties in Carolina.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Nearing return to action•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Out at least couple more games•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Drawing close to return•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Hoping to travel with team•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Still 7-10 days away from returning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.