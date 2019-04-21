Mrazek allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Capitals in Game 5.

After allowing just one goal combined in Games 3 and 4, Mrazek produced a stinker, which sees the Hurricanes fall behind 3-2 in the series. Mrazek owns a 2.81 GAA and an .890 save percentage through five postseason appearances. It's unclear if he will patrol the crease in Monday's must-win Game 6.