Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Rough night in DC
Mrazek allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Capitals in Game 5.
After allowing just one goal combined in Games 3 and 4, Mrazek produced a stinker, which sees the Hurricanes fall behind 3-2 in the series. Mrazek owns a 2.81 GAA and an .890 save percentage through five postseason appearances. It's unclear if he will patrol the crease in Monday's must-win Game 6.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Channels best home warrior in win•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Cruises to shutout•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Occupying home crease for Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Allows four goals in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...