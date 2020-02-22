Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Roughed up by Rangers
Mrazek turned aside 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Mrzaek has had a shaky February so far, going 2-3-0 with a 3.23 GAA and .902 save percentage through five starts, and he'll remain stuck in a timeshare with James Reimer until one of them steps up.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Fending off shots Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Shuts down Predators•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Earns birthday win•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Defending net Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tagged with third straight loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.