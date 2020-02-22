Play

Mrazek turned aside 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Mrzaek has had a shaky February so far, going 2-3-0 with a 3.23 GAA and .902 save percentage through five starts, and he'll remain stuck in a timeshare with James Reimer until one of them steps up.

