Mrazek will defend the home cage in Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek has struggled immensely over two straight losses, posting an .818 save percentage and 5.37 GAA. The 'Canes are going back to him, though, in hopes that Chicago's offense, which is averaging just 2.5 goals per game this year, can help Mrazek get back on track.