Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Secures one-year deal with Carolina
Mrazek inked a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Hurricanes.
The 26-year-old netminder did not received a qualifying offer from the Flyers after appearing in 17 regular season games with the team last season after being acquired from Detroit. In 39 total games during the 2017-18 campaign, Mrazek went 14-13-6 with a .902 save percentage and 3.03 GAA. With Cam Ward heading to Chicago, Mrazek will battle Scott Darling for the No. 1 goalie title in Carolina next season.
