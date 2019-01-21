Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Secures win in high-scoring affair
Mrazek allowed four goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over Edmonton.
Mrazek improved his record in January to 4-2-0, but the Hurricanes' netminder continues to shaky between the pipes, once again allowing more than two goals in a game. In six January starts, Mrazek has allowed 20 goals and has only once held an opponent under three goals. Steer clear of him unless a favorable matchup presents itself.
