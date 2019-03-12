Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Serves bagel to Avalanche
Mrazek stopped all 38 shots in a 3-0 win over the Avalanche on Monday.
Mrazek was the busier of the two goalies, as Philipp Grubauer faced 32 shots in the game. Mrazek extending his winning streak to six games, with his record at 18-12-3 to go with a 2.54 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Mrazek now has four shutouts in 33 starts this season. The Hurricanes next have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against the Blue Jackets and Sabres, which makes it likely Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney will split the starts.
