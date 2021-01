Mrazek (upper body) won't dress for Sunday's game against the Stars and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek exited early in Saturday's win over the Stars with what looked like a wrist injury, although head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't reveal any specifics about it. James Reimer will handle the starting duties for now, while Alex Nedeljkovic will serve as the backup.