Mrazek will start Friday and possibly work into the third period against the visiting Capitals, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Alexander has relayed from coach Rod Brind'Amour that he also intends to give goalie prospect Alex Nedeljkovic some playing time in the upcoming contest. Those two split time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning, with Mrazek going a perfect 9-for-9 in save opportunities.