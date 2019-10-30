Mrazek stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

The 27-year-old looked like he might come out on the wrong end of a goaltending duel with David Rittich after two periods, until teenage phenom Andrei Svechnikov scored twice for Carolina in the third. Mrazek is now 6-1-1 on the year with an impressive 2.24 GAA and .917 save percentage.