Mrazek stopped all 32 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

The 27-year-old was brilliant in the afternoon affair, making a few huge stops in the first and second periods while Carolina only held a 1-0 lead -- Mrazek denied Patrick Kane on the doorstep with a sliding pad save, then later stymied Dylan Strome on a breakaway, before the 'Canes pulled away. Mrazek already has two shutouts in seven starts to begin the season, fueling his 5-1-1 record, 2.43 GAA and .909 save percentage.